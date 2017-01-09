'La La Land' triunfa en los Globo de Oro: la lista completa de ganadores

(CNN) - La La Land triunfó en la 74 edición de los Globo de Oro, que se entregaron la noche del domingo.

El musical, protagonizado por Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling, ganó los siete de los premios en los que estaba nominado, entre ellos Mejor película comedia o musical, Mejor director, Mejor guión, Mejor banda sonora y Mejor actor y actriz.

Aquí tienes la lista completa de ganadores:

Películas

Mejor película drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – ganadora

Mejor película musical o comedia

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Mejor actriz en película de drama

Amy Adams – Arrival

Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Mejor actor en película de drama

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton – Loving

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Mejor actor en comedia o musical

Colin Farrell – The Lobster

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill – War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Mejor actriz en musical o comedia

Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

Lily Collins – Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel – Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis – Fences

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Mejor película animada

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Mejor director

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Mejor guión

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Mejor banda sonora original

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Mejor canción original

Can't Stop the Feeling – Trolls

City of Stars – La La Land

Faith – Sing

Gold – Gold

How Far I'll Go – Moana

Mejor película extranjera

Divines – (Francia)

Elle – (Francia)

Neruda – (Chile)

The Salesman – (Iran/Francia)

Toni Erdmann – (Alemania)

Televisión

Mejor serie de televisión, drama

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld"

Mejor actor en serie de drama

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Claire Foy – The Crown

Keri Russell – The Americans

Winona Ryder – Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Mejor serie de tv musical o comedia

Atlanta

black-ish

Mozart In The Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Mejor actor en serie musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Nick Nolte – Graves

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce

Issa Rae – Insecure

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Bryan Cranston – All The Way

Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager

John Turturro – The Night Of

Courtney B Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Olivia Colman – The Night Manager

Lena Heady – Game Of Thrones

Chrissy Metz – This is Us

Mandy Moore – This is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Sterling K Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager

John Lithgow – The Crown

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling – London Spy

Kerry Washington- Confirmation