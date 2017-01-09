'La La Land' triunfa en los Globo de Oro: la lista completa de ganadores

(CNN) - La La Land triunfó en la 74 edición de los Globo de Oro, que se entregaron la noche del domingo.
El musical, protagonizado por Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling, ganó los siete de los premios en los que estaba nominado, entre ellos Mejor película comedia o musical, Mejor director, Mejor guión, Mejor banda sonora y Mejor actor y actriz.
Aquí tienes la lista completa de ganadores:
Películas
Mejor película drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight – ganadora
Mejor película musical o comedia
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Mejor actriz en película de drama
Amy Adams – Arrival
Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Mejor actor en película de drama
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton – Loving
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences
Mejor actor en comedia o musical
Colin Farrell – The Lobster
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill – War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
Mejor actriz en musical o comedia
Annette Bening – 20th Century Women
Lily Collins – Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel – Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Mejor actriz de reparto
Viola Davis – Fences
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Mejor película animada
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Mejor director
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Mejor guión
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water
Mejor banda sonora original
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Mejor canción original
Can't Stop the Feeling – Trolls
City of Stars – La La Land
Faith – Sing
Gold – Gold
How Far I'll Go – Moana
Mejor película extranjera
Divines – (Francia)
Elle – (Francia)
Neruda – (Chile)
The Salesman – (Iran/Francia)
Toni Erdmann – (Alemania)
Televisión
Mejor serie de televisión, drama
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld"
Mejor actor en serie de drama
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Claire Foy – The Crown
Keri Russell – The Americans
Winona Ryder – Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Mejor serie de tv musical o comedia
Atlanta
black-ish
Mozart In The Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Mejor actor en serie musical o comedia
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Nick Nolte – Graves
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce
Issa Rae – Insecure
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Bryan Cranston – All The Way
Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager
John Turturro – The Night Of
Courtney B Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
Olivia Colman – The Night Manager
Lena Heady – Game Of Thrones
Chrissy Metz – This is Us
Mandy Moore – This is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
Sterling K Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager
John Lithgow – The Crown
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling – London Spy
Kerry Washington- Confirmation