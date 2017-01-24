Los nominados a los premios Oscar 2017: La La Land lleva la batuta

(CNN Español) - Los nominados a la estatuilla más codiciada en Hollywood y el mundo para 2017 fueron anunciados este martes en Los Ángeles.
Los premios se entregarán el 26 de febrero. Esta es la lista completa de nominados. La La Land se llevó 14 nominaciones, igualando el récord de Titanic y All About Eve. Meryl Streep, que competirá en la categoría de Mejor Actriz Principal, logra así su nominación número 20 y es la actriz con mayor número de nominaciones de la historia.
Mejor Película
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Fences
Hell or Hight Water
La La Land
Mejor Actor Principal:
Casey Affleck
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington
Mejor Actriz Principal:
Isabelle Huppert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
Viola Davis
Naomie Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
Mejor actor de reparto:
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell on High Water
Dev Patel – Lion
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
Mejor Director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Nominados a cinematografía:
Arrival
La la Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Mejor documental:
Fire at the Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
LH: Made in America
13th
Mejor Película Extranjera:
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Mejor Documental Corto:
Extremis
41 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Mejor Canción Original
Audition (The Fools Who Dreams) – La la Land
Can't Stop the Feeling – Trolls
City of Stars – La la Land
The Empty Chair – Jim The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go – Moana
Mejor Guión Original
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
Hail Caesar
La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)
Mejor Película Animada
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Mejor Edición de Sonido
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sulley
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Mejor Banda Sonora
Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Mejor Corto de Acción
Live Action Short
Ennemis Entreniers
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode