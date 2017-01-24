Los nominados a los premios Oscar 2017: La La Land lleva la batuta

(CNN Español) - Los nominados a la estatuilla más codiciada en Hollywood y el mundo para 2017 fueron anunciados este martes en Los Ángeles.



Los premios se entregarán el 26 de febrero. Esta es la lista completa de nominados. La La Land se llevó 14 nominaciones, igualando el récord de Titanic y All About Eve. Meryl Streep, que competirá en la categoría de Mejor Actriz Principal, logra así su nominación número 20 y es la actriz con mayor número de nominaciones de la historia.

Mejor Película

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Fences

Hell or Hight Water

La La Land

Mejor Actor Principal:

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

Mejor Actriz Principal:

Isabelle Huppert

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

Viola Davis

Naomie Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

Mejor actor de reparto:

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell on High Water

Dev Patel – Lion

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

Mejor Director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Nominados a cinematografía:

Arrival

La la Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Mejor documental:

Fire at the Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

LH: Made in America

13th

Mejor Película Extranjera:

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Mejor Documental Corto:

Extremis

41 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Mejor Canción Original

Audition (The Fools Who Dreams) – La la Land

Can't Stop the Feeling – Trolls

City of Stars – La la Land

The Empty Chair – Jim The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go – Moana

Mejor Guión Original

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)

Hail Caesar

La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

Mejor Película Animada

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Mejor Edición de Sonido

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sulley

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Mejor Banda Sonora

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Mejor Corto de Acción

Live Action Short

Ennemis Entreniers

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode