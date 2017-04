Corea del Norte celebra el “Día del Ejército”, mientras un submarino de EE.UU. acecha en el sur

Built in 1974, Mansugyo Soft Drinks restaurant is one of the oldest in Pyongyang. Our minder remembers coming here every Sunday morning with his parents as a child. We don't know how all North Koreans live, but in the capital at least, many appear to be eating quite well.

