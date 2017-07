México prohibe redes de enmalle para salvar a la vaquita marina

Great news and a huge step forward as the permanent ban on gillnets has been made official. Thank you to all who helped make this happen, including President Peña Nieto (@EPN) and @leonardodicapriofdn partner @World_Wildlife. #Regram #RG @world_wildlife: Breaking news in the fight to save vaquita: As of today, gillnets are permanently banned in Upper Gulf of California. “This is a fantastic and encouraging step forward in the path to saving the vaquita, provided the ban is fully enforced and accompanied by fishing alternatives for local communities,” said Jorge Rickards, acting CEO of WWF-Mexico. Learn more by following the link in our bio.

