Venezuela: ¿cómo pasó de ser un país rico al colapso?

You need this much cash to buy one bottle of water in Venezuela. That's 1200 bolívars - worth about $1 a year ago. Today it's worth less than a penny. Inflation is expected to rise 720% this year and over 2,000% next, according to the IMF. Larger denominated bills are available but there's so much demand for them there's already shortages, forcing some to keep huge stacks of the old bills deemed worthless.

