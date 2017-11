De pesar 188 kilos... a ser promesa del fútbol americano

Coming to Oklahoma has been the best decision I had made in my life. I was doubted for leaving the SEC.. funny how things work out, cause I'm 3-0 against them. No body believed in me, said I wouldn't play till I was a junior. As much as I want to thank Coach Stoops I have to thank Butch Jones for opening my eyes. Boomer Sooner till I die! 🙏🏾 #RIPDad

A post shared by Orlando Brown Jr. (@zeus__78) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:59am PST