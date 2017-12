Esta ciudad de Texas eliminó el inglés como idioma oficial

Farmers Branch TX wants everyone to "assimilate" into speaking Spanish other than English to adapt ..!

What's next? Arabic in San Diego CA where #2 Muslim population live?@realDonaldTrump @RealJamesWoods @chuckwoolery @RefugeeWatcher https://t.co/OcbUFbE2gO

— Cinder🇺🇸&🇳🇱 (@CinderPugs) December 4, 2017