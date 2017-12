Feroces incendios forestales siguen consumiendo el sur de California

BREAKING #ryefire: Now 5,000-acre brush fire in Santa Clarita has prompted the closure of the 5 Freeway in both directions in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol. ・・・ The fire was at 1,000 acres about 1:15 p.m., but had exploded to 5,000 acres just two hours later. It remains 0 percent contained. ・・・ Video shows firefighters working the Rye fire behind Six Flags Magic Mountain in the Santa Clarita area. Click the link in our bio for all the latest updates on all SoCal fires. #ktla #socal #fire

A post shared by KTLA 5 News (@ktla5news) on Dec 5, 2017 at 3:20pm PST