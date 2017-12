Los incendios en California ya han destruido 1.000 estructuras y siguen avanzando

Here is latest smoke dispersion model from the HRRR Oz run. Looks like coastal areas of Ventura and L.A. Counties will be affected with some smoke by this afternoon and early evening. Purple/red are most concentrated areas of smoke. #ThomasFire #Socal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/LnHkuznwM7

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 12, 2017