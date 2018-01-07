Minuto a minuto: premios Globo de Oro

(CNN Español) - La temporada de premios de Hollywood comienza extraoficialmente este domingo con la edición número 75 de los Premios Globo de Oro. Durante el evento, cerca de 90 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extrajera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) honran lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Pero la ceremonia también es famosa por tener momentos sorprendentes y divertidos.

Por primera vez, Seth Meyers será el anfitrión de los Globo de Oro. Como alguien que no suele sacar pullas políticas en su programa nocturno, Meyers señaló que planea enfocar sus comentarios de este domingo en Hollywood y no en Washington. Aún así, es difícil creer que no mencionará el nombre del presidente Donald Trump en una ocasión.

La lista de nominaciones de este año de los Globo de Oro estuvo escasa de películas taquilleras y llena de películas independientes.

Entre las nominadas a Mejor Película de Drama están la historia sobre el paso de la niñez a la adultez Call Me by your Name, la épica película de guerra Dunkirk, la película sobre periodismo The Post, la historia de amor The Shape of Water, y el misterio de asesinato, Three Billboards.

The Shape of Water, de Guillermo del Toro, —una película sobre un custodio mudo que forma una relación inusual— lidera la lista con siete nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Guión de Cine, Mejor Puntaje Original, Mejor Actor y Actriz secundarios, Mejor Actriz y Mejor Director. The Post y Three Billboards tienen seis nominaciones cada una.

Estos son los nominados

CINE

Mejor película – dram

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor película – musical o comedia

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

Mejor actriz – drama

Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"

Mejor actor – drama

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Mejor actriz – musical o comedia

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"

Mejor actor – musical o comedia

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Mejor director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Mejor actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor banda sonora

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"The Shape of Water"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"Dunkirk"

Mejor guion

"The Shape of Water"

"Lady Bird"

"The Post"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Molly's Game"

Mejor película en idioma extranjero

"A Fantastic Woman"

"First They Killed My Father"

"In the Fade"

"Loveless"

"The Square"

Mejor película animada

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Ferdinand"

"Coco"

"Loving Vincent"

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie – drama

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Mejor serie – musical o comedia

"Black-ish"

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Mejor actor en serie musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari "Master of None"

Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Eric McCormack, "Will and Grace"

Mejor actirz en musical o comedia

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Frankie Shaw, "SMILF"

Mejor serie limitada o película para la televisión

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake: China Girl"

Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para la televisión

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law, "The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película para la televisión

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, serie limitada o película para la televisión

Alfred Molina, "Feud"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis, "Fargo"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, serie limitada o película para la televisión

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chrissy Metz, "This is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"