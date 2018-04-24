Dwayne Johnson es ahora un padre cariñoso de tres niñas

(CNN) - La casa de Dwayne Johnson está llena de mujeres y no podría ser de otra manera.
Johnson y su novia Lauren Hashian dieron la bienvenida a su segunda hija juntos, una niña llamada Tiana Gia Johnson.
Johnson anunció su renovada paternidad en su cuenta de Instagram, acompañado por una foto de él abrazado con la nueva dama en su vida.
"Bendito y orgulloso de traer otra niña fuerte a este mundo", escribió. "Tiana Gia Johnson llegó a este mundo como una fuerza de la naturaleza y mamá @ laurenhashianofficial trabajó y se portó como una verdadera estrella de rock", publicó en Instagram.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Johnson y Hashian también tienen otra hija, Jasmine lia, que nació en 2015.
Johnson también tienen una hija, Simone Alexandra, con su exesposa Dany Garcia.
La estrella de Rampage dijo que estuvo presente en el nacimiento de Tiana y agregó que la experiencia le brindó "un nuevo nivel de amor, respeto y admiración" por su novia y "todas las mamás y las mujeres que hay".
Cerró con un mensaje a su hija menor: "Tu padre loco tiene muchas responsabilidades y lleva muchos sombreros en este gran mundo, pero ser tu padre siempre será el que más me enorgullezco de usar".