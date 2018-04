Los inmigrantes que viajaron en la caravana esperarán en la frontera hasta que se les otorgue asilo

We met Isabel Rodriguez, 52, with her two grandchildren – Anderson, 7, and Cristofer, 11, – atop La Bestia a couple weeks ago. They’re from El Salvador and have been with the caravan since Tapachula, like many of this group. Isabel says she is excited to be in Tijuana adding, “I’m grateful but worried.” She adds, “I hear they are separating people who are not parents of children...but I am ready to get to the border.” Not wanting to stay in Mexico, Isabel explains, she is taking the kids to the US because there is a chance for work there. More than Mexico, anyway, according to her. She wants to cook, whatever they will let her make. @cnn

A post shared by Khushbu Shah (@khushbuoshea) on Apr 29, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT