Volcán Kilauea: cenizas volcánicas, lluvia ácida ¿y ahora rocas masivas? Todas las calamidades que enfrenta Hawai

Rockfall generates a short-lived explosion at Halema‘uma‘u crater, Hawaii, at 8:27 a.m. HST, May 9. Explosion not caused by the interaction of the lava lake with the water table. https://t.co/hd8FPsBVgf pic.twitter.com/pNUcJYep9y

— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 9, 2018