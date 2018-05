La madre de Meghan Markle toma el té con la reina Isabel

🍋 200 Amalfi lemons

🥚 500 organic eggs from Suffolk

🐄 20kgs of butter

🍰 20kgs of flour

🍬 20kgs of sugar

🥃 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial

The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP

