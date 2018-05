Perú publica emotivo video para sus rivales en el Mundial: "Nos vemos en la cancha"

Dear @Socceroos,

It will be an honor to compete against you in the @FIFAWorldCup. As you know, we have been away from the FWC for a long time, that is why we have prepared this video to remind you of who we are.

See you soon.#ArribaPeru pic.twitter.com/6xJiNojd40

— Selección Peruana (@SeleccionPeru) May 22, 2018