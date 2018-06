Así fue como Anthony Bourdain mostró una realidad diferente sobre el Medio Oriente

"All I can tell you is, the #Iran I've seen on TV & read about in the papers, it's a much bigger picture. Let's put it this way: It's complicated." Thank you for dedicating your life to understanding & shedding light on the "complicated" parts of our world. RIP, Anthony Bourdain. pic.twitter.com/H13Lawy2L8

— Reza H. Akbari (@rezahakbari) June 8, 2018