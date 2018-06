“Grown”, la serie digital estadounidense con acento venezolano

I don’t wanna get all sappy on you guys but... so many years of sweat, love and tears have gone into making today possible. If a few years ago while I was sobbing in the rain on a run 🏃🏻‍♀️ (very film like and very dramatic but it’s a true story), heartbroken because I couldn’t see past the last couple of auditions I didn’t get, someone would have stopped me and told me that I’d be able to write and star in a show with two of my greatest friends and artists I admire most, in the city I love most, while living with the people I love most, I don’t know if I would have believed them. I might have thought it was too good to be true. Yet here I am, three years later, attesting that it did happen. I did get to live this dream. And I swear I would do it all over again, including all the heartache. Because dreams are worth it and dreams really do come true, but only after you’ve learned lessons, only after you’ve learned to be calm and faithful, only after you work at them with your heart, expecting nothing in return. This show means so much to me and always will, specially because of everything it’s taught me. Thanks, universe. Thank you my beautiful, audacious, talented, perseverent boys, Josh and EJ. Thank you, Adaptive, Fanshen and every single person involved in making this happen. And most importantly, thanks mom! You are the one. You’ve given me the liberty to take leaps and have always believed, even when I didn’t. You’ve taught me to stay the course. You have been my course. Te dedico esto hoy y todo lo que he logrado y lograré. We’ve really only just begun but gratitude overflows. Now go binge @complexgrown ! 💕 @joshjeanb @celestelugo @onedropoflove #staythecourse #grown #miami

