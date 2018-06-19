Premios MTV Movie & TV 2018: esta es la lista de ganadores

Click to share on Facebook (Se abre en una ventana nueva)

(CNN) - Los Premios 2018 MTV Movie & TV tuvieron lugar este lunes por la noche.

Los premios, trofeos de palomitas de maíz que destacan los logros no convencionales en el cine en televisión como mejor escena de lucha y beso en la pantalla, presentaron categorías sin género por segundo año consecutivo.

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor película

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Black Panther" *GANADORA

"Girls Trip"

"IT"

"Wonder Woman"

Mejor serie

"13 Reasons Why"

"Game of Thrones"

"grown-ish"

"Riverdale"

"Stranger Things" *GANADORA

Mejor actuación en una película

Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" *GANADOR

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Mejor actuación en una serie

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things" *GANADORA

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

Mejor héroe

Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" *GANADOR

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Gal Gadot, "Wonder Woman"

Grant Gustin, "The Flash"

Daisy Ridley, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Mejor villano

Josh Brolin, "Avengers: Infinity War"

Adam Driver, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Michael B. Jordan, "Black Panther" *WINNER

Aubrey Plaza, "Legion"

Bill Skarsgard, "IT"

Mejor beso

"Jane the Virgin" - Gina Rodriguez y Justin Baldoni

"Love, Simon" - Nick Robinson y Keiynan Lonsdale *GANADOR

"Ready Player One" - Olivia Cooke y Tye Sheridan

"Riverdale" - KJ Apa y Camila Mendes

"Stranger Things" - Finn Wolfhard y Millie Bobby Brown

Mejor actuación asustada

Talitha Bateman, "Annabelle: Creation"

Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"

Sophia Lillis, "IT"

Cristin Milioti, "Black Mirror"

Noah Schnapp, "Stranger Things" *GANADORA

Mejor equipo en pantalla

"Black Panther"

"IT" *GANADORA

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

"Ready Player One"

"Stranger Things"

Mejor actuación cómica

Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip" *GANADORA

Jack Black, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Amy Schumer, "I Feel Pretty"

Mejor ladrón de escena

Madelaine Petsch, "Riverdale" *GANADORA

Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"

Dacre Montgomery, "Stranger Things"

Taika Waititi, "Thor: Ragnarok"

Letitia Wright, "Black Panther"

Mejor pelea

"Wonder Woman" *GANADORA

"Atomic Blonde"

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Black Panther"

"Thor: Ragnarok"

Mejor documental de música

"Gaga: Five Foot Two" *GANADORA

"Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story"

"Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated"

"Jay-Z's "Footnotes for 4:44"

"The Defiant Ones"

Mejor serie/franquicia de realities

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" *GANADORA

"Love & Hip Hop"

"The Real Housewives"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Vanderpump Rules"

Mejor momento musical

"Stranger Things" (Mike y Eleven bailando "Every Breath You Take") *GANADORA

"Black-ish" (El casting baila "Freedom")

"Call Me by Your Name" (Elio llorando al final de los créditos)

"Girls Trip" (La batalla de baile)

"Love, Simon" ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody", secuencia en sueño)

"Riverdale" (El casting representa "A Night We'll Never Forget")

"The Greatest Showman" (Phillip y Anne cantando "Rewrite the Stars")

"This Is Us" (Kate canta "Landslide")