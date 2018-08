El mundo se sofoca: temperaturas récord podrían llegar a España y Portugal en medio de la ola de calor europea

We are standing by Europe's farmers this summer, as they grapple with the difficulties of extreme droughts. Farmers will be able to:

🌱 receive their direct and rural development payments in advance

🌱 get more flexibility to use land

Learn more → https://t.co/qO1sVWGgbG pic.twitter.com/XDYhcmNuiV

— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) August 2, 2018