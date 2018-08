El incendio de California ya es el mayor en toda su historia

Australia and New Zealand Firefighters arriving in Redding have mobilized through a longstanding partnership with the USDA Forest Service to ensure adequate numbers of experienced fire managers are available to suppress large fires. #CarrFire #MendocinoComplexFires #MutualAid pic.twitter.com/oovrIGY3v2

— USFS Fire-California (@R5_Fire_News) August 6, 2018