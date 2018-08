De modelo de portada de Vogue a jinete de caballos de carreras

5 weeks today and I’ll be back in these colours but this time @goodwood_races for the Magnolia Cup!! Today I passed the gruelling fitness test and riding assessment along with all the other amazing girls, all that is left to do is raise as much money for @cr_uk as possible. To donate go to the link in my bio! HUGE THANKS in advance!!! #magnoliacup #goodwoodraces #fitness #jockey #78% #cancerresearchuk

