El antisemitismo está llegando a tal punto en Reino Unido que algunos judíos planean irse del país

This is the single most astonishing front page we’ve run at @JewishChron in my decade here. It is totally without precedent. Our paper has been published since 1841. @JewishNewsUK and @JewishTelegraph are our rivals – in name, in business, and on stories pic.twitter.com/peRUPRnqIX

— Marcus Dysch (@MarcusDysch) July 25, 2018