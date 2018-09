Bono, el vocalista de U2, dice que recuperará “totalmente su voz” después de perderla en un concierto en Berlín

The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly...he was singing his guts out (per usual). @u2 @U2eiTour The crowd so felt for him as he with surrender was obviously powerless and vulnerable. He’s real and he’s human, too, like we all are. pic.twitter.com/f0Tl3hhuA2

— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 1, 2018