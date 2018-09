Lo que se perdió en el masivo incendio en el Museo Nacional de Río de Janeiro en Brasil

BREAKING: The National Museum of #Brazil in #Rio is completely consumed in fire. Founded in 1818, the museum is the holder of over 20 million items, including mummies, meteorites, insects, & fossils. So sad to see history in flames 😦

Video from @g1 live feed#museunacional pic.twitter.com/eCm8G6gKwA

— Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) September 3, 2018