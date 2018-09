Anthony Bourdain fue homenajeado con varios premios Emmy póstumos

On #Emmy day I have to make sure I honor the man who made it possible for me to have #UnitedShades. w/o @anthonybourdain going to @CNN & showing us all the new possibilities there, I wouldn't have my show. Thank you, Tony. & also thank you for taking me to Africa for my 1st time. pic.twitter.com/T0s7VnhHvE

— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 9, 2018