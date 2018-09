Venta de potros Keeneland: los compradores buscan el próximo Justify en la meca de los remates

WATCH → M.V. Magnier @coolmorestud goes to $2.4 million for hip 458, a War Front colt out of G1W STREAMING at #KeeSept. It was the highest price paid for a yearling at auction in 2018. @HillnDaleFarm pic.twitter.com/XPXE4e9koh

— Keeneland Sales (@keenelandsales) September 11, 2018