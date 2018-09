Servicio postal de Gran Bretaña pide a los ciudadanos dejar de enviar empaques vacíos de papas fritas por correo

.@walkers_crisps 2025 is too long to wait for you to use plastic free packaging. It’s just not good enough. You produce 4 billion packs per year. I’m sending these back to you so you can deal with your own waste. #PacketInWalkers pic.twitter.com/S13uiZXpdx

— Jarred Livesey (@Jaz_Livesey) September 22, 2018