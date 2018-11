La lluvia en California, azotada por los incendios, podría ser una amenaza que cause inundaciones y deslaves

Flash Flood Watch for the burn scars is in effect Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday Afternoon and Wednesday night above 6500 ft.

Ash, mud and debris flows possible for the burn scars. Accumulating snow above 6500 ft. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cw5AMXJCD8

— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 20, 2018