Bruce Springsteen y Hard Rock lanzan una camiseta para recaudar fondos

#GiveThanksgiving to those in need by getting an exclusive Bruce Springsteen “Land of Hope & Dreams” tee or baseball cap to support @whyhunger’s #Hungerthon and help fight for an end to hunger in the U.S. https://t.co/Ymy8f2t6nV pic.twitter.com/oFQulNjJWS

— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) November 21, 2017