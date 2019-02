Un río en Australia crece hasta los 60 kilómetros de ancho por las inundaciones

A flood so vast it creates its own weather! The extra moisture from the flooding in #NWQld helped this thunderstorm form this morning. It can be seen following the path of the flood waters very closely, thankfully falls were isolated. More images: https://t.co/nrb8tKt1K1 #BigWet pic.twitter.com/zPHnElj50k

— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 14, 2019