Ariana Grande iguala un récord de los Beatles y hace historia

i laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh. that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding. i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything. https://t.co/133Fp690fT

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 19, 2019