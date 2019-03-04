 CNNEarrow-downclosecomment-02commentglobeplaylistsearchsocial-facebooksocial-googleplussocial-instagramsocial-linkedinsocial-mailsocial-moresocial-twittersocial-whatsapp-01social-whatsapptimestamptype-audiotype-gallery
Televisión

El mundo del espectáculo llora la muerte de Luke Perry

Por CNN Español

En esta foto de 1994, Perry posa como su personaje en Beverly Hills 90210 (Fox Television/Courtesy of Getty Images)

(CNN Español) — Tras confirmarse la muerte del actor Luke Perry, las redes sociales se llenaron de mensajes de condolencia, tanto de admiradores como famosos, que acudieron a Twitter para expresar su dolor y recordar a la estrella de la famosa serie de los años 90 “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

Luke Perry