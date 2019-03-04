El mundo del espectáculo llora la muerte de Luke Perry
Por CNN Español
(CNN Español) — Tras confirmarse la muerte del actor Luke Perry, las redes sociales se llenaron de mensajes de condolencia, tanto de admiradores como famosos, que acudieron a Twitter para expresar su dolor y recordar a la estrella de la famosa serie de los años 90 “Beverly Hills, 90210”.
Rest Luke — the way you always treated me (and anyone I ever introduced you to, no matter how much they screamed and squealed with joy and excitement) — in peace. #RIPLukePerry
Cherish every moment. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Cgd9qeVKRX
— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) March 4, 2019
We are saddened by the passing of Ohioan and Browns fan, Luke Perry.
Our thoughts are with his friends and family.
Rest in peace, Luke pic.twitter.com/yy00cHi72j
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry
Rest In Peace my friend🙏🏼
My heart goes out to your family.
This is a pic of Luke when he was
on HBO’s OZ.
You’ll be sincerely missed my friend! pic.twitter.com/navcyx2hVr
— kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) March 4, 2019
i don’t have any words at the news that luke perry is gone. what a kind, warm hearted man. it doesn’t seem remotely possible.
in his memory let us please live every day&moment to the utmost, and with love, love, love. that’s all we can do- who knows how long any of us have here.
— alicia witt (@aliciawitty) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was just 52 and gone way too soon. Please take a moment to note the signs of a stroke. pic.twitter.com/YMRB3PKlm9
— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 4, 2019
A statement from #Riverdale executive producers, Warner Bros. Television and The CW on the passing of Luke Perry. pic.twitter.com/Yx2nvoQtwb
— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 4, 2019
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ohioan and avid Reds fan Luke Perry. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his friends, family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them during their difficult time.
Rest in peace, Luke. pic.twitter.com/cRQqsLlSfI
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 4, 2019
I’m heartbroken to hear Luke Perry passed away. Sending love to his family and friends. R.I.P.
— alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) March 4, 2019
#LukePerry was my first & only tv crush. If anyone in his family happens to see this: thank you for sharing your loved one with us. We mourn with you & cherish his memory always ❤️
— Rachael Leigh Cook (@RachaelLCook) March 4, 2019
Remembering Luke Perry via @TMZ I’m very sad to hear of this Icon of his generation pass away.Let us all appreciate every second and make this moment, the moment..RIP https://t.co/zaaaKhDRPl
— Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) March 4, 2019
RIP my friend. Too soon. #LukePerry
— Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) March 4, 2019
Rest in Peace Luke Perry and Keith Flint. Grew up watching 90210 and listening to Prodigy. Sad news.
— Zak Bagans 🧛🏻♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry 💔
— Janel Parrish (@JanelParrish) March 4, 2019
Dearest Luke,
I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.
— Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace.
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019
Basically no other news matters to me today, Dylan. RIP. I raise you a nonalcoholic beverage. https://t.co/K8ZfcyIZQG
— S. Mitra Kalita (@mitrakalita) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale
— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019
When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family.
— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry
— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019
RIP Luke Perry .. big love to his friends and family ❤️😔🙏🏼tragic
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 4, 2019
With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.
RIP, deari… https://t.co/OvqjOm2mqK pic.twitter.com/HktgGQinVy
— Christine Elise (@celisemccarthy) March 4, 2019
L.P.
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️
— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019