Los anuncios “Michael Jackson inocente” serán retirados de los buses de Londres

The time has come to tell the true side of his story. Join me on my journey to unmask the truth about Michael Jackson. Not the truth certain media is selling you, but the truth as it actually happened. #proveninnocent #truthrunsmarathons #justiceforMJhttps://t.co/KV7a7jfmFc

— Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 21, 2019