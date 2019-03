Los supervivientes del ciclón se aferran a los techos de Mozambique mientras esperan su rescate, dicen equipos de ayuda

The scale of #CycloneIdai in Beira, Mozambique, is truly heartbreaking. Initial assessments from @ifrc estimate at least 90% of the area is completely destroyed. Read what IFRC aid workers are witnessing in the area: https://t.co/reDWmHKw2W 🎥 @IFRCAfrica pic.twitter.com/25l3kM2vl3

— American Red Cross (@RedCross) March 18, 2019