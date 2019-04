Un excursionista no sobrevivió a su última escalada, pero pudo ser localizado gracias a su noble perro: ladró a su lado hasta que lo encontraron

All day yesterday our deputies & Search & Rescue Teams were out searching for a missing hiker near Eatonville. While this story has a sad ending, the love & loyalty of the missing man's dog Daisy will amaze you. We never would have found him w/o her help: https://t.co/OuORgqx0dw pic.twitter.com/9GMkhd7444

— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) April 26, 2019