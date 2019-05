Accidente de motocicleta en la caravana de Trump en Louisiana

I saw 3 officers down on Interstate 10 near Lake Charles as Trump motorcade headed to Hackberry.

One in grassy ditch, sitting up. One flat on his back on highway shoulder, bleeding. A third standing up, bleeding from his arm.

Our whole side of highway was closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/LAFvIlmwww

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 14, 2019