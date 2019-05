Murió Grumpy Cat, el gato de rostro malhumorado que inspiró miles de memes

View this post on Instagram

‪#CyberMonday It's time to get GRUMPY! Head over to your local Skechers store and pick up your favorite pair from the BOBS x @realgrumpycat collection today! ‬ ‪Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2ykxBwH‬ (Link in Bio) ‪#BOBSfromSkechers #Skechers #GrumpyCat‬