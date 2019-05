Nike cancela lanzamiento de zapatilla por presión de indígenas panameños

@Nike Guys, these are cool sneakers, and I get the reference to the Coquí frog, but this pattern and design are NOT from Puerto Rico!

It's a design called MOLA, made by the Guna people in Panama and parts of Colombia.

It is a HUGE failure of your research departament. pic.twitter.com/NsgUrRiYAM

— Isaac Larrier (@IsaacLarrier) May 16, 2019