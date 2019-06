Si Rusia perdió la mayor cantidad de vidas en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, ¿por qué no fue invitado Putin a la conmemoración del Día D?

The USSR bore the brunt of the fight +lost 20 million people! It was the key ally. The U.S. sent significant supply of planes, tanks+munitions to the Red Army. But simply wrong for Moscow to discount the heroism of our soldiers on D-Day—a turning point of the war in the West. https://t.co/prAt4to0t7

— Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) June 5, 2019