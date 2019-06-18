MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: estos son los ganadores

Noah Centineo recibió el premio a mejor actuación innovadora por 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'.

(CNN) — Los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards celebraron la noche de este el lunes los mejores trabajos en pantalla del año pasado.

Netflix tuvo 14 nominaciones para sus programas de televisión y películas, incluyendo “Bird Box” y “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”, ambas ganadoras de premios: Noah Centineo y Lana Condor por “Mejor Beso” y Sandra Bullock para “Actuación más asustada”.

Estrellas como Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Elisabeth Moss, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Melissa McCarthy, Mj Rodríguez, Shameik Moore, Storm Reid y Tiffany Haddish acudieron al evento.

Zachary Levi, estrella de “Shazam”, fue el anfitriona del programa. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recibió el Premio Generation y Jada Pinkett Smith recibió el Premio Trailblazer.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg recibió nominaciones a mejor héroe de la vida real y también fue nominada en la categoría de mejor documental, así como en el momento más usado en memes y la mejor pelea, por el documental “RBG” (producido por CNN Films). Ganó por mejor héroe de la vida real.

Mira la lista completa de ganadores:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Avengers: Endgame” *GANÓ

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

“Us”

MEJOR PROGRAMA

“Big Mouth”

“Game of Thrones” *GANÓ

“Riverdale”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Haunting of Hill House”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — “The Hate U Give”

Lady Gaga (Ally) — “A Star is Born” *GANÓ

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UN PROGRAMA

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — “The Handmaid’s Tale” *GANÓ

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — “Jane the Virgin”

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) — “The Chi”

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

MEJOR HÉROE

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — “Captain Marvel”

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — “BlacKkKlansman”

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — “Game of Thrones”

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — “Avengers: Endgame” *GANÓ

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”

MEJOR VILLANO

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — “Killing Eve”

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Josh Brolin (Thanos) — “Avengers: Endgame” *GANÓ

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — “You”

MEJOR BESO

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — “Riverdale”

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — “Aquaman”

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” *GANÓ

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — “Venom”

REALEZA DE REALITY

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” *GANÓ

“The Bachelor”

“The Challenge”

“Vanderpump Rules”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Dan Levy (David Rose) — “Schitt’s Creek” *GANÓ

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — “Big Mouth”

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — “Little”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”

ACTUACIÓN INNOVADORA

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — “Five Feet Apart”

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — “Pose”

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” *GANÓ

MEJOR PELEA

“Avengers: Endgame” — Captain America vs. Thanos

“Captain Marvel” — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva *GANÓ

“Game of Thrones” — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

“RBG” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

“WWE Wrestlemania” — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

MEJOR HÉROE DE LA VIDA REAL

Alex Honnold — “Free Solo”

Hannah Gadsby — “Nanette”

Roman Reigns — “WWE SmackDown”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — “RBG” *GANÓ

Serena Williams — “Being Serena”

ACTUACIÓN MÁS ASUSTADA

Alex Wolff (Peter) — “Hereditary”

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — “The Curse of La Llorona”

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — “Halloween”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box” *GANADOR

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — “The Haunting of Hill House”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“RBG”

“Surviving R. Kelly” *GANÓ

MEJOR ANFITRIÓN

Gayle King — “CBS This Morning”

Nick Cannon — “Wild ‘n Out” *GANÓ

Nick Cannon — “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Trevor Noah — “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

MOMENTO EN MEMES

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” — The Lilo Dance

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” — Ray J’s Hat

“RBG” — The Notorious RBG

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

“The Bachelor” — Colton Underwood jumps the fence *GANÓ

MEJOR MOMENTO MUSICAL

A Star is Born — “Shallow” *GANÓ

Bohemian Rhapsody — Live Aid Concert

Captain Marvel — “Just a Girl”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — “Masquerade”

On My Block — “Look at that Butt”

Riverdale — “Seventeen”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — “Sunflower”

The Umbrella Academy — “I Think We’re Alone Now”