Retiran del mercado un juguete de Forky, de Toy Story 4, por riesgo de asfixia

We're voluntarily recalling the 11” Forky plush due to a manufacturing defect. Nothing is more important than the safety of our Guests; please call 866-537-7649 or return the item to any North America Disney/Disney Parks store for a full refund. Learn more https://t.co/zQPJrAA7X5 pic.twitter.com/1unNVY1VgY

— shopDisney (@shopDisney) July 8, 2019