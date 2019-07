¿Qué hacer antes, durante y después de Barry? Una guía para refugiarse durante el huracán

If you’re sheltering from #Barry:

🏡 Secure outdoor objects, bring people & pets inside

🔐 Lock doors, close windows, air vents & fireplace dampers

💡 Be ready for power outages; charge your devices now

📢 Stay tuned to updates from local officials

More: https://t.co/HPc4KVG2XR pic.twitter.com/6hKKxk3bRe

— Readygov (@Readygov) July 12, 2019