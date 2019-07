Apagón en Nueva York: cómo la ciudad que nunca duerme siguió funcionando en medio de la oscuridad

Now this is what turning lemons into lemonade is all about! We can hear singing from the streets below…the entire @carnegiehall choir including conductor are putting on an impromptu concert by singing outside during the blackout! #NYCBlackout #BeautifulSoundsDuringBlackout pic.twitter.com/ll5ocnGYvc

— Caryn Ross (@SuperSassyMama) July 14, 2019