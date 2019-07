La duquesa Meghan se encuentra con la reina Beyoncé en la premier de ‘The Lion King’

B: The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys.

H: And how are the twins?

B: They are not here. They don’t come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here

JZ: The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself

Me: Surreal pic.twitter.com/douyHQQ53r

— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 14, 2019