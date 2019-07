Bad Bunny, Lin-Manuel Miranda y Ricky Martin se unen a las protestas contra Ricardo Rosselló

#HamiltonPR was a triumph. We did what we set out to do: raised 15 million for arts on the island, gave the tourism economy a boost—AND we rebuilt the UPR theater.

While the governor and his buddies tried to claim some credit for it in their sad little chat. https://t.co/80Hj1I5KTX

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 15, 2019