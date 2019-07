Temperaturas récord, alerta roja en varios países, y Notre Dame otra vez en peligro: lo que debes saber de la ola de calor en Europa

❗ Breaking news ❗

We have broken our maximum July temperature record

Was 36.7 °C

Now 36.9 °C

at Heathrow, London

We may still break the all-time UK record of 38.5 °C

Follow @PHE @age_uk for advice on actions to take during the hot weather

