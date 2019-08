“Mami, no podrá hacer esto por mucho tiempo más”: prepara a su familia para lo peor mientras espera un trasplante de hígado

View this post on Instagram

@unosnews this is the photo I took of my sister after she almost bled to death due to her liver failure. Do you take this into account when your reviewers deny her points? Do you factor in she coughs up cups of blood because her liver is failing and is internally bleeding? This isn’t about being fair and following policy. This is about a broken healthcare and donor system that has gone from bad to worse with your policy change that took her from the top of the list at her hospital to a MELD score that is lower than a year ago. We realize your policy change was meant for the greater good but it doesn’t take into account her unique situation, a hole the size of a fist in her liver and destroyed bile ducts caused from a surgery gone very wrong. We are asking for your reviewers to actually speak to her doctors to understand her situation so she will qualify for additional points. Her life is in your hands. Her case is unique and we won’t stop until you listen. #erikazak ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• To all my friends – please continue to share, retweet, send emails to @unosnews. To all my friends – please continue to share, retweet, send emails to @unosnews and follow Erika on Twitter @ErikaZak1. Thank you for your continued support.