Organización acusa a ICE de cancelar línea telefónica gratuita para inmigrantes que se hizo popular en la serie ‘Orange is the New Black’

#ICE shut down the @migrantfreedom Hotline in retaliation for their work with @oitnb #OITNB Thanks to @ttobie @dianexguerrero @mslauragomez @alysiareiner and @officialbethdover for joining @emilytarver and me and over 120 orgs to support restoring it!!! And many many thank you’s to @migrantfreedom and @christina.fialho for your endless work and care!! Honored to be a part of this movement! 🧡🖤