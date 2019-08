Por qué el Galaxy Note 10+ de Samsung es uno de los mejores teléfonos del mercado

View this post on Instagram

Here are a few of favorites shots taken while reviewing the #GalaxyNote10Plus: 1️⃣: This ultrawide shot from the corner of 33rd and 10th in New York City really captures the full scope. Zoom in, and you can see how the Note 10+ is able to really capture the details. 2️⃣: Spy out all the details of this Fender Telecaster statue in Belmar, NJ. 3️⃣: This telephoto shot of a bush with blooming flowers does a great job of equally representing colors from across the spectrum. 4️⃣: This shot of the train station in NJ on a cloudy day shows how the standard lens handles overcast on a muted background. 5️⃣: This shot of a calm street just before sundown captures the blues of the sky, the vibrancy of passing cars and captures the details of the pavement.