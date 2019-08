¿Qué hacer antes, durante y después de un huracán? Mira esta guía

If you are in an area that might be affected by #Dorian this week, get ready now:

✅ Have an evacuation plan

✅ Follow local officials for sheltering & transportation options

✅ Plan for your medical needs and for pets

✅ Check on your neighbors

More: https://t.co/hxix4qGZip pic.twitter.com/oEvrmriCBF

— Readygov (@Readygov) August 29, 2019